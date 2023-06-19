Acclaimed Actor from Regina, Sheldon Bergstrom, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Sheldon Bergstrom, an acclaimed actor from Regina, Saskatchewan. On Sunday, June 18, 2023, he departed away after an unknown illness in the company of his cherished family.

In a statement released by his partner, Dawn Bergstrom, she expressed her grief and love for Sheldon. She wrote, “Dear family and friends. Sheldon Bergstrom, my dearest friend, one true love and attractive, charming, talented, witty man, passed away this afternoon with loved ones by his side.”

