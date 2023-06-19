Emarion Carpenter of Peoria Dies After Overnight Sunday Shooting

Emarion Carpenter, a resident of Peoria, passed away after being shot overnight on Sunday. The incident took place in Peoria, and the details of the shooting are still under investigation.

Emarion was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was known for his kind heart and infectious smile.

The family is requesting privacy during this difficult time and has not yet announced any funeral arrangements or memorial services.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Emarion’s loved ones during this tragic time.

