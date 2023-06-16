11 killed in 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, gunman found guilty today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Robert Bowers, a truck driver who expressed hatred towards Jews, has been found guilty of killing 11 worshippers at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018. Bowers’ own lawyers had conceded that he attacked and killed the congregants in an act of antisemitic terror, making the guilty verdict a foregone conclusion. The case will now move to the sentencing phase, where Bowers could receive the death penalty. The trial heard evidence of Bowers’ deep-seated animosity towards Jews and immigrants, which was evidenced by his extensive posting of antisemitic and white supremacist content on the social media platform Gab. Prosecutors refused a guilty plea in return for a life sentence, preferring instead to take the case to trial to pursue the death penalty.

Pittsburgh synagogue shooting Gunman found guilty Anti-Semitic attack Hate crime Mass shooting

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Gunman in 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting that killed 11 found guilty/