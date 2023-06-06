11 Recently Deceased Famous Celebrities in the Last Few Days

11 Notable Celebrities Who Recently Passed Away
Here are some of the famous personalities who left this world recently.
- Sean Connery – Scottish actor who played James Bond, passed away on October 31, 2020.
- Chadwick Boseman – American actor known for portraying Black Panther, passed away on August 28, 2020.
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg – American Supreme Court Justice and feminist icon, passed away on September 18, 2020.
- Eddie Van Halen – Dutch-American musician and founder of Van Halen, passed away on October 6, 2020.
- Diana Rigg – British actress known for her role in “Game of Thrones,” passed away on September 10, 2020.
- Alex Trebek – Canadian-American game show host, known for “Jeopardy!,” passed away on November 8, 2020.
- John Lewis – American civil rights leader and politician, passed away on July 17, 2020.
- Jerry Stiller – American comedian and actor, known for “Seinfeld,” passed away on May 11, 2020.
- Naya Rivera – American actress known for her role in “Glee,” passed away on July 8, 2020.
- Regis Philbin – American television personality and game show host, passed away on July 24, 2020.
- Kobe Bryant – American basketball player, passed away on January 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash.
These celebrities will always be remembered for their contributions to their respective fields and for the legacy they left behind.
- Celebrity Deaths
- Recent Celebrity Passings
- Famous Deaths in the Last Few Days
- Tributes to Recently Deceased Celebrities
- Mourning the Loss of Famous Figures