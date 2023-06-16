Matthew Ramirez, victim of Texas tornado : 11-year-old boy killed in Texas tornado

An image shows damaged pickup trucks among debris following a tornado that hit a residential area in Perryton, Texas on June 15, 2023. The article reports that an 11-year-old boy named Matthew Ramirez was one of three victims of the tornado that destroyed the small city. Ramirez was in his family’s trailer when he died. The Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office identified him as a victim. The article invites readers to continue reading on nbcnews.com.

News Source : KPRC

