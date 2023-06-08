11-year-old boy Ranjan Kumar trapped in bridge in Bihar’s Rohtas

Ranjan Kumar – victim name : 11-year-old Ranjan Kumar trapped in Bihar bridge

Rescue efforts to save a young boy trapped in between a bridge’s pillar and slab in Bihar’s Rohtas have been underway for over 16 hours. The boy, identified as Ranjan Kumar from Khiriya village, was reported missing two days prior to the incident. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams rushed to the spot upon receiving information. Ranjan’s father, Shatrudhan Prasad, mentioned that his son was mentally unsound. The rescue operation is ongoing, and the incident occurred in Nasriganj. A woman informed the family of Ranjan’s whereabouts. Additionally, an under-construction bridge collapse in Bihar’s Bhagalpur has also been reported.

News Source : India Today News Desk

