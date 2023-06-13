11-year-old British girl allegedly shot dead by 71-year-old Dutch pensioner today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
A 71-year-old Dutch pensioner has been accused of fatally shooting an 11-year-old British girl.
- Murder trial of Dutch pensioner in UK
- 11-year-old British girl shot by Dutch pensioner
- Controversial case of Dutch pensioner accused of murder
- International attention on Dutch pensioner’s trial
- Gun laws and elderly offenders in Europe
News Source : NY Breaking News
Source Link :Dutch pensioner, 71, accused of shooting dead an 11-year-old British girl/