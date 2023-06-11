11-year-old British girl killed and father critically injured in France as neighbor opens fire at family BBQ following dispute. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A 71-year-old Dutch national has been arrested after allegedly shooting an 11-year-old British girl dead and seriously injuring her father during a family BBQ in the north-western region of Brittany, France. The girl’s mother was also injured during the attack, which reportedly occurred while the girl was playing on swings. The suspect and his wife were arrested at the scene, and it is alleged that there had been a long-standing conflict between the neighbours over a plot of land adjoining the two properties. The couple’s second child, aged 8, was found unharmed but in a state of shock. The Foreign Office has confirmed it is providing assistance to the British family.

News Source : Tom Hussey

Source Link :Brit girl, 11, shot dead & dad critically injured after ‘neighbour opens fire at family BBQ after row’ in France/