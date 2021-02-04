11-year-old Carlie Brucia is not Dead but Missing in Sarasota, Florida.

February 1st 2004. In Sarasota, Florida, 11-year-old Carlie Brucia goes missing in broad daylight while walking home from a friend’s slumber party. Her family make a desperate call to 911 and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office scour the neighborhood for any sign of the missing girl. When their search comes up empty, a K9 team tracks Carlie to a local car wash, where investigators discover shocking footage of her abduction caught on camera. No-one seems to know the identity of the man in the video. With time running out, can clues hidden in the surveillance footage lead detectives to Carlie’s mystery abductor?
