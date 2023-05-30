11-year-old Simran Lodhi drowns in Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh tragedy.

Simran Lodhi (victim) : 11-year-old Simran Lodhi drowns in Narmada river in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh

An 11-year-old girl named Simran Lodhi from Raisen tragically drowned in the Narmada river in Budhni district while taking a holy dip on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra in Aanwalighat on Tuesday. Three girls had gone to Aanwalighat for a holy dip in Narmada, but only two could be saved. The police immediately enlisted the SDRF team to assist in the rescue efforts. The two girls who were successfully rescued are Saloni (15) and Ragini, the daughter of Jamwant Singh (16), informed SDOP Budhni Shashank Gurjar. Unfortunately, this marks the second drowning death in the district within the past 24 hours, both occurring in the Narmada river. The previous day, three young individuals from Raisen drowned in the river at Jahajpura village in Budhni.

News Source : FP News Service

