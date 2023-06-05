“110lb heavyweight cardstock” : Heavyweight 110lb 300gsm Printer Cardstock for Invitations, Postcards, Note Cards, and Stationery in White Color, 400 Sheets of 5 x 7 Inches Size

White 400 Sheet Pack of 5 x 7 Heavy Weight Cardstock for Printing Invitations, Index Cards, Postcards, Stationery, and More – 110lb 300gsm Thick Paper for Blank Flash Notes and Greeting Card Covers.



Price: $29.99 - $26.99

(as of Jun 05,2023 22:26:35 UTC – Details)





When it comes to crafting, printing, or organizing, index cards are indispensable tools that can help you keep things organized, create beautiful artwork, or send heartfelt messages to your loved ones. And when it comes to index cards, you want to make sure you have the best quality cardstock that can withstand the test of time and deliver exceptional results. That’s why we’re introducing our white heavy cardstock, a versatile and reliable tool that you can use for a variety of purposes.

One of the standout features of our white heavy cardstock is its suitable size, which makes it easy to store and carry with you wherever you go. Whether you’re a student who needs to take notes on the go or a professional who needs to keep track of important tasks or ideas, our index cards are the perfect size to fit in your pocket, purse, or backpack without taking up too much space.

But what sets our white cardstock apart from the rest is its quality. Made of 110lb/ 300gsm white cardstock, our index cards are strong and sturdy enough to withstand the wear and tear of everyday use. Unlike flimsy and thin index cards that are prone to breaking or deforming, our heavy cardstock is built to last, giving you peace of mind that your notes or artwork will stay intact for a long time.

Another advantage of our white heavy cardstock is its versatility. Whether you’re using an inkjet or laser printer, our cardstock is printer-friendly and can produce high-quality prints that are jam and smudge-free. With a smooth surface and substantial feel, our cardstock is ideal for creating beautiful and vibrant artwork with markers or watercolors, or for printing professional-looking invitations, postcards, or greeting cards.

Measuring 5 x 7 inches/ 12.7 x 17.8 cm, our white heavy cardstock is perfect for a variety of purposes. Whether you’re creating DIY invitations, postcards, index cards, or flashcards, our cardstock provides ample space for your ideas and designs. And with 400 sheets included in each package, you’ll have plenty of cardstock to work with for all your projects.

But what makes our white heavy cardstock truly special is its multi-usage. Whether you’re a teacher who needs to create flashcards for your students, a bride-to-be who wants to create beautiful wedding invitations, or a parent who wants to encourage their child’s creativity with painting cards, our cardstock can fulfill all these functions and more.

In conclusion, our white heavy cardstock is a reliable and versatile tool that can help you organize your thoughts, create beautiful artwork, or send heartfelt messages to your loved ones. With its suitable size, quality, versatility, and multi-usage, our cardstock is a must-have tool for anyone who values creativity, organization, and quality. So if you’re looking for a reliable and versatile index card that can meet all your needs, look no further than our white heavy cardstock.



