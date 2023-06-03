12 horse deaths at Churchill Downs lead to relocation of spring meet to Ellis Park

Churchill Downs horse deaths : Churchill Downs relocates spring meet to Ellis Park following 12 horse deaths

Churchill Downs has decided to move the remainder of its spring meet to Ellis Park in Henderson after 12 horse deaths in the last month. Churchill Downs Incorporated announced on Friday that racing operations at the Churchill Downs track in Louisville will be suspended from June 7 through the remainder of the Spring Meet, scheduled to run to July 3. Live racing at Churchill Downs will be conducted as scheduled on June 3-4. The remainder of the meet will be relocated to Ellis Park Racing & Gaming from June 10. Despite investigations and expert reports indicating no surface issues, CDI has elected to relocate the meet in order to conduct a review of all safety and surface protocols and integrity measures.

News Source : The Owensboro Times

