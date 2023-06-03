12 horse deaths lead to suspension of racing at Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs horse deaths : Churchill Downs Suspends Racing After 12 Horse Deaths

Churchill Downs, the renowned racetrack that hosts the Kentucky Derby, has announced the suspension of racing following the death of 12 horses in just one month. The racetrack will cease operations on June 7, and the Spring Meet will continue at Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky, from June 10. Although investigations have not identified a single cause or pattern of fatalities, and diagnostic testing has not revealed any concerns, Churchill Downs CEO, Bill Carstanjen, stated that a top-to-bottom review of all details and circumstances was necessary to strengthen surface, safety, and integrity protocols. The spate of “completely unacceptable” equine deaths included four during Kentucky Derby week, with two horses collapsing suddenly after races and five others euthanized after training and racing incidents. All 12 horses were put down due to serious injuries sustained on the racetrack.

News Source : WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM

