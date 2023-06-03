12 Horses Die at Churchill Downs Racetrack, Suspect or Victim Names Not Provided

Javier Castellano : Churchill Downs suspends racing to investigate 12 horse deaths, includes Javier Castellano as winner and Saffie Joseph Jr as suspended trainer

Churchill Downs Racetrack, famous for hosting the Kentucky Derby, has announced that it will halt racing from June 7th to conduct a full investigation into the deaths of 12 horses in the past month. The races that were due to take place at the Louisville venue will now move to Ellis Park racetrack in Henderson, Kentucky. Churchill Downs CEO, Bill Carstanjen, has stated that the deaths are “completely appalling and absolutely unacceptable” and that a top-to-bottom review of all details and circumstances will be conducted to strengthen safety and integrity protocols. The suspension comes after seven horses died during the week of the Kentucky Derby, raising concerns in the US about animal welfare in equestrian events. While Venezuelan jockey, Javier Castellano, won the 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby, the deaths of the horses overshadowed his victory. Churchill Downs officials have stated that no single factor had been identified as a potential cause for the deaths, and no discernible pattern had been detected. The animal advocacy group, PETA, has welcomed the suspension of races but expressed disappointment that they will be moved to another track, stating that horses are dying at all tracks and the racing industry is not doing enough to stop it.

News Source : Efe,adapted by SAM

