12 horses die at Churchill Downs, suspect or victim name not mentioned

12 horses die at Churchill Downs : “12 horses die at Churchill Downs, suspect/victim names not mentioned”

Following the deaths of 12 horses at Churchill Downs in the past month, the famous track has announced that it will suspend racing while safety measures are reexamined. The parent company, Churchill Downs Incorporated, said the remainder of the Spring Meet will be moved to another Kentucky venue it owns, Ellis Park Racing & Gaming in Henderson, with the season ending on July 3. The track had recently probed track surface conditions but found no red flags, and investigations by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority have failed to identify a potential cause for the fatalities. Animal welfare organizations have called for tracks to improve conditions. Churchill Downs Incorporated said that it wanted to suspend racing to conduct a top-to-bottom review of all safety and surface protocols.

Read Full story : Churchill Downs, home of Kentucky Derby, suspends racing after 12 horses die /

News Source : Dennis Romero

Churchill Downs suspension Kentucky Derby safety measures Horse racing regulations Equestrian welfare concerns Equine health and safety