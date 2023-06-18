12 injured in road accident in Teryath, including Matabi, Mohd Tofail, Bimla Devi, Babli Devi, Tania Kumari, Sabza Begum, Sabar Hussain, Ashu Devi, Narinder Thakur, Priyanka Devi, and Mohd Shakeel

injured victims : 12 injured in accident in Teryath, including Matabi and Mohd Shakeel

Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene of the accident and discovered that 12 individuals had been injured. They were all transported to CHC Teryath for medical attention. The injured parties were identified as Matabi (60), wife of Ab Rahim from Hari Chuma; Muneer Hussain, son of Hassan Mohd; Mohd Tofail (28), son of Manzoor Hussain from Khorbani; Bimla Devi, wife of Suram Singh from Khewn Teryath; Babli Devi (39), wife of Raj Kumar from Khabbar; Tania Kumari (15), daughter of Balbir Singh from Mangal; Sabza Begum (60), wife of Mohd Hussain from Udhan; Sabar Hussain (20), son of Muneer Hussain from Gundha Khawas; Ashu Devi (18), daughter of Rattan Singh from Panglar Khawas; Narinder Thakur, son of Rash Paul Singh from Panglar Khawas; Priyanka Devi (22), daughter of Krishna Lal from Mangal, and Mohd Shakeel (23), son of Alam Din from Panglar.

News Source : GK Web Desk

