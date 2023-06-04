12-year-old boy drowns in pond in Tilapta village, Greater Noida

Daksh Bhati – victim name : 12-year-old boy drowns in Tilapta village pond, Greater Noida

A 12-year-old boy named Daksh Bhati, a resident of Tilapta village in Greater Noida, drowned in a pond at Jhidi temple on Friday afternoon while playing with his friends. His friends alerted the priest and others at the temple about the incident, and the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. His family performed his last rites on Saturday, and no complaint has been filed in the case yet. The SHO of Surajpur police station, Awadhesh Pratap Singh, provided these details.

News Source : Advitya Bahl

