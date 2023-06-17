12-year-old girl dies in Hura, police investigate circumstances of death

“death of 12-year-old girl in Hura” : 12-year-old girl dies in Hura, Israel; police investigate circumstances of death

A 12-year-old girl passed away after being brought to Magen David Adom personnel in critical condition with injuries to her upper body on Saturday evening in Hura, a Bedouin town near Beersheba. Despite treatment and CPR administered by paramedics on scene, the girl was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba. An investigation into the circumstances of her death has been opened by the police. The family alleges that the girl’s condition was caused by being left in a closed car.

Read Full story : 12-year-old girl dies in Bedouin town of Hura /

News Source : By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

