Jaziayh Parker, victim of carbon monoxide poisoning : 12-year-old Jaziayh Parker honored for saving family from carbon monoxide poisoning

A 12-year-old girl from Texas was commended for her bravery in calling 911 to seek help for her family who were suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. Jaziayh Parker received a plaque at a city council meeting in Fort Worth in honor of her actions. On March 27, Jaziayh noticed her family becoming ill one by one and called 911. Firefighters arrived at the family’s home and discovered that they had passed out due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Thanks to Jaziayh’s prompt action, the family was rescued and has fully recovered. The incident highlights the danger of carbon monoxide, which is odorless and can be deadly.

News Source : https://www.nbc11news.com

