13-year-old Boy Dies After Being Shot While Playing Basketball on Staten Island Playground

“Jamoure Harrell” – victim’s name : 13-year-old Jamoure Harrell dies after being shot while playing basketball in Staten Island playground

According to police, a 13-year-old boy who was playing basketball at a playground in Staten Island was shot in the head last week and has since passed away. Jamoure Harrell was playing at the Rev. Dr. Maggie Howard Playground on Tompkins Ave. when the shooting occurred. The shooter fired three times, with one of the rounds hitting Harrell in the head. The victim attempted to flee, but was critically injured and taken to Richmond University Medical Center. Over the weekend, specialists diagnosed Harrell as brain-dead. The police have identified a potential suspect, but no arrests have been made. Witnesses claim that there were two gunmen who appeared from a nearby apartment building wearing ski masks. Harrell was an eighth-grader at the Eagle Academy for Young Men and was well-liked by his friends who described him as friendly and an avid basketball player.

News Source : Thomas Tracy

