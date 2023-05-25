13-year-old boy identified as bomb threat caller at Fen Ditton Community Primary School

13-year-old boy : 13-year-old identified as caller responsible for bomb threat at Fen Ditton Community Primary School, police confirm investigation continues.

A bomb threat was made to Fen Ditton Community Primary School, causing pupils and staff to evacuate the premises on Wednesday morning. The police were called and conducted an investigation, allowing the school to return to normal in the afternoon. The caller was identified as a 13-year-old boy and has been interviewed, with an investigation for communicating false information ongoing. The headteacher of the school praised the behaviour of the school community and thanked the police and fellow schools for their support during the incident.

