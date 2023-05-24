13-year-old boy’s body found in water-filled quarry in Bhopal, suspect identified as Milind Nivaria

Milind Nivaria : Body of 13-year-old boy recovered from water-filled quarry in Bhopal, Milind Nivaria suspected victim

The body of a 13-year-old boy was found in a water-filled quarry in Omkara Sewania village in Sukhi Sewania on Monday morning. The boy had been missing for two days and his father had reported him missing to the Ayodhya Nagar police. It is believed that the boy had gone to the quarry to bathe and had drowned after slipping into the water. The Sukhi Sewania police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. The boy, Milind Nivaria, had dropped out of school after class 1 and his father works for a private firm. After the body was found, the police shared photos of it on social media and city police stations, and the body was identified by the boy’s father and the Ayodhya Nagar police.

News Source : TNN

