13-year-old girl raped and impregnated by neighbour in Nellore district, accused taken into custody

Muppala Chiranjeevi (the accused) : 13-year-old girl raped and impregnated by neighbour in Nellore district, accused identified as Muppala Chiranjeevi

A 32-year-old man, Muppala Chiranjeevi, has been arrested for repeatedly raping and impregnating his 13-year-old neighbor in Balayapalli mandal of Nellore district. The survivor, a Class VIII student at a local government school, is currently receiving medical treatment at a government hospital. The accused, an autorickshaw driver, lured the girl to his home with sweet words while she was alone and committed the assaults. The survivor’s parents, who are daily wage workers out of town for work, noticed changes in their daughter’s behavior during a visit and took her to the hospital, where doctors confirmed her pregnancy. The parents filed a complaint, leading to the accused’s arrest.

News Source : TNN

Balayapalli Vijayawada News Teenage Pregnancy Child Sexual Abuse Legal Action Against Perpetrators