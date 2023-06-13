13-Year-Old Laurelville Boy, Kash Barnes, Dies in Scioto County ATV Accident: Obituary

Kash Barnes Obituary

The Laurelville community is mourning the tragic loss of 13-year-old Kash Barnes, who was killed in a fatal ATV crash in Scioto County on Sunday.

Kash was a beloved member of the community, known for his infectious smile and kind heart. He was an active member of the Laurelville Youth Sports Association and was a dedicated athlete who loved playing football and baseball.

The accident occurred when Kash was riding an ATV with a friend in the woods near his home. The vehicle overturned, and Kash sustained fatal injuries in the crash. His friend was also injured but is expected to make a full recovery.

Kash’s passing has left a hole in the hearts of all who knew him. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the entire Laurelville community.

A memorial service will be held in Kash’s honor at the Laurelville Church of God on Thursday at 2 p.m. The family requests that donations in Kash’s memory be made to the Laurelville Youth Sports Association.

