13-Year-Old Laurelville Boy, Kash Barnes, Dies in Tragic ATV Accident in Scioto County: Obituary

Kash Barnes Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kash Barnes, a 13-year-old boy from Laurelville who was killed in a fatal ATV crash in Scioto County. Kash was born on August 8, 2008, to his loving parents, John and Sarah Barnes.

Kash was an energetic and adventurous young boy who loved spending time outdoors with his family and friends. He had a passion for riding his ATV and was always eager to explore new trails and terrain. Kash was a talented athlete who enjoyed playing football and baseball and was a member of his school’s sports teams.

Kash’s passing has left a deep void in the lives of those who knew and loved him. He will be remembered for his infectious smile, his kind heart, and his unwavering spirit. Although his time with us was brief, he touched the lives of many and his memory will live on forever.

A memorial service will be held in honor of Kash Barnes at the Laurelville Church of God on Saturday, July 17, at 2:00 pm. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Kash Barnes Memorial Fund to support youth athletics in the Laurelville community.

