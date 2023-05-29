13-year-old Nicholas Tugume hangs himself in Kagadi district, Uganda

13-year-old Nicholas Tugume hangs himself in Kagadi district, Uganda

Posted on May 29, 2023

“Nicholas Tugume suicide” : 13-year-old Nicholas Tugume commits suicide by hanging from mango tree in Kagadi, Uganda

A 13-year-old boy, Nicholas Tugume, from Nyakasozi Local Council 1, Isunga Sub County in Kagadi district, western Uganda, was found dead by hanging from a mango tree. Tugume was a Primary Four student at Kijojomi Primary School and had reportedly committed suicide due to misunderstandings with his relatives. His body was discovered by one of his siblings. Furthermore, in a related development, another child, Muhumuza 12, from Nyamukoni village, Buronzi in Nyamarunda sub-county, Kibaale district, was also found hanging from a tree. The reason for his suicide remains unknown.

News Source : ChimpReports

  1. Teen suicide
  2. Bereaved child
  3. Mental health awareness
  4. Coping with parental loss
  5. Psychological support for young people
Post Views: 11

Leave a Reply