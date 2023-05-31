14-year-old Alan Jermaine Davis identified as victim of fatal shooting in Minneapolis

Alan Jermaine Davis : 14-year-old Alan Jermaine Davis identified as victim in Minneapolis shooting

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the shooting and killing of 14-year-old Alan Jermaine Davis in the McKinley neighborhood on Monday. Davis sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was found by officers in an alleyway near the intersection of 38th and Bryant Avenues. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital but died shortly after. The police have not made any arrests yet and are encouraging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers or submit an anonymous tip online. Related stories can be found on the KSTP website under tags such as Fatal Shooting, Homicide, Homicide Victim, and Minneapolis.

Read Full story : 14-year-old identified as victim of fatal shooting Monday in north Minneapolis /

News Source : KSTP.com 5 Eyewitness News

Minneapolis shooting victim North Minneapolis homicide Teenage victim of fatal shooting Minneapolis gun violence Police investigation into North Minneapolis shooting