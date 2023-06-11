14-year-old boy dies in ATV accident in Harlan County

14-year-old ATV accident victim in Harlan County : 14-year-old dies in ATV accident in Harlan County, Kentucky State Police say

According to Kentucky State Police, a 14-year-old boy passed away in Harlan County after an ATV he was operating overturned and landed on him. The incident was reported at 3:37 p.m. on Saturday as a single vehicle ATV accident. State police stated that the boy was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. The Harlan County Coroner’s Office could not release the victim’s name at the time of publication because not all family members had been notified. An annual Kentucky State Police report indicated that five out of the seven people killed in ATV accidents in Kentucky during fiscal year 2022 were not wearing helmets.

