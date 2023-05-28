14-year-old boy E Akilan dies of electrocution in Salem during heavy rains

E Akilan – victim name : 14-year-old boy electrocuted to death in Salem during heavy rain

In Salem, a 14-year-old boy named E Akilan from Mecheri died of electrocution in Anna Nagar due to heavy rain on Friday evening. He was playing outside his grandmother’s house when it began to rain, and while attempting to seek shelter, he accidentally touched an electric wire hanging over the switchboard, resulting in his death. Salem Town police are investigating the incident. Salem district received 148 mm of rainfall until 7 am on Saturday, with a maximum of 31.4 mm, causing flooding and traffic disruptions in various parts of Salem. Other incidents caused by the heavy rain include a cow dying due to a lightning strike in Karungallur village in Mettur and another cow dying as a TNEB line fell down in the Oonjakadu area in Kondalampatti in Salem. The side walls of a tiled house collapsed in Puthur village near Pethanayakkanpalayam, but no injuries were reported.

News Source : Express News Service

Heavy Rain Salem Boy Electrocuted Salem Salem Weather Update Natural Disasters in Salem Safety Measures During Heavy Rains in Salem