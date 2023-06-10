Tyshawn Smith : 14-year-old charged in shooting death of Tyshawn Smith in Greenville

A 14-year-old has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Manslaughter and two counts of Possession of a Weapon in connection with the shooting death of Tyshawn Smith, a 15-year-old boy from Jersey City. The shooting occurred on June 5, 2023, at 124 Wilkinson Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, Smith was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide by the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. The suspect was apprehended by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s office in Secaucus, and because the case involves a juvenile, no additional information has been released. Wilkinson Avenue has been the site of recent lawlessness and gang activity, with a shootout occurring in October at 133 Wilkinson Ave. The Fulop administration stopped publishing monthly CompStat crime data in June 2019, making it difficult to assess crime in Jersey City. In contrast, New York City and Newark release weekly CompStat reports on their respective websites.

News Source : Aaron Morrill

