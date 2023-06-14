14-year-old girl Joan Marie Dymond identified as homicide victim after 54 years

Joan Marie Dymond : 14-year-old girl identified as homicide victim after 54 years in Pennsylvania cold case

Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre have announced that the disappearance of Joan Marie Dymond, a 14-year-old girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania 54 years ago, is now being investigated as a homicide. State troopers are seeking the public’s assistance in locating her killer. Dymond was last seen alive on June 25, 1969, after disappearing from Andover Street Park. Her remains were discovered in November 2012 by individuals searching for relics in a trash-filled depression on a former coal-mining operation in Newport Township. Initially, investigators suspected foul play in Dymond’s death, and she was positively identified in October 2022. The investigation is still active, and Pennsylvania Crimes Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper Andrew Morgantini at 570-542-4117, and anonymous tips can be submitted online through Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

News Source : Zahriah Balentine | zbalentine@pennlive.com

