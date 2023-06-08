14-year-old girl raped and murdered in Lucknow, suspect identified as Shahid

Shahid (suspect) OR 14-year-old girl (victim) : Boy rapes and hammers 14-year-old girl to death in Lucknow: Police suspect Shahid

According to police, a 14-year-old girl was raped and killed with a hammer by a boy in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar on Thursday. The boy entered the victim’s house in Takrohi between 1:00 and 1:30 pm, sexually assaulted her, and hung her body from a fan before fleeing. The accused, Shahid, has been identified, but his relationship with the victim and motive for the murder are unknown at this time. The victim’s parents were at work when the crime occurred. The police are investigating, and the community is demanding swift justice for the victim. The incident is one of several disturbing crimes in India recently, including the Mira Road live-in partner murder case near Mumbai.

News Source : Ashish Srivastava

