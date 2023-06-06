14-year-old Girl Student Falls to Death in Kundapur

14-year-old girl student : 14 –year-old Girl Student Falls to Death from Residential School Building in Kundapur

A 14-year-old girl student from Karwar, identified as Tanvi, fell from the second floor of a residential school building in Kundapur on June 6 and died on the spot. Tanvi was sitting near the window during yoga exercises when she slipped and fell. She sustained serious injuries to her head upon impact with the ground. The school administration informed the police and Tanvi’s parents, and the police shifted her body to the Kundapur Government Hospital. Tanvi had been admitted to the private school in Kundapur in April 2023 to study in the 9th standard. A case has been registered at the Kundapur Police Station, and the investigation is ongoing.

News Source : Mangalorean News Desk

