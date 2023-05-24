14-year-old Jamir Howard dies after being pulled from Charlotte golf course pond

Posted on May 24, 2023

A 14-year-old boy was declared dead at a hospital after being found in a golf course pond in North Carolina on Monday evening. The Charlotte Fire Department was called to Pine Island Country Club to respond to reports of a possible drowning. A dive team found the teen within minutes of arriving at the golf course. The victim was identified as Jamir Howard, a student at Coulwood STEM Academy. It is unclear why Howard and his two friends got into the water. Officials expressed their condolences to Howard’s family and friends.

News Source : https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com

