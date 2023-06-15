14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond’s death ruled homicide after remains found nearly a decade ago in Pennsylvania park

Joan Marie Dymond victim : Remains of Joan Marie Dymond, 14-year-old victim missing since 1969, identified as homicide victim in Pennsylvania

The remains of a 14-year-old girl who disappeared in 1969 have been confirmed as a homicide by Pennsylvania authorities. Joan Marie Dymond went missing from a park in Wilkes-Barre and her remains were discovered in Newport Township in 2012. State police are appealing to the public for any information that may help to identify the perpetrator and provide closure for the victim’s family. Pennsylvania State Police Captain Patrick Dougherty stated that the investigation remains active and ongoing.

