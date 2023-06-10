14-year-old male killed in ATV crash in Harlan County

ATV crash victim : 14-year-old victim dies in ATV crash in Harlan County, Kentucky
A single-vehicle ATV crash that occurred on Reed Road in Harlan County, Kentucky, is currently being investigated by the Kentucky State Police. The incident took place on Saturday at 3:37 p.m. and involved a 14-year-old male who was operating a Polaris Ranger. The vehicle overturned and landed on the juvenile, causing fatal injuries. It was discovered that the victim was not wearing a helmet. The Harlan County Coroner responded to the scene, and the investigation is ongoing, conducted by Post 10 in Harlan.
Read Full story :14-year-old dead following ATV crash in Harlan Co./
News Source : LEX 18 News – Lexington, KY (WLEX)
