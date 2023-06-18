14-year-old Tri-County Sports Member Malia Jusczyk Passes Away from Cancer in Plainville, MA

Malia Jusczyk Passes Away at Age 14 from Cancer

Malia Jusczyk, a 14-year-old member of Tri-County Sports in Plainville, MA, has sadly passed away from cancer. Malia was a beloved member of the community and her loss is deeply felt by all who knew her.

Despite her young age, Malia was a dedicated athlete who loved nothing more than competing in sports. She was a member of Tri-County Sports for many years and was known for her hard work, dedication, and positive attitude.

Malia’s battle with cancer was a long and difficult one, but she faced it with courage and strength. She will be remembered for her bravery and her unwavering spirit.

The loss of Malia is a tragedy for her family, friends, and the entire Tri-County Sports community. She will be deeply missed but always remembered for the impact she had on those around her.

