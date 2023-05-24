14-yr-old boy allegedly beaten to death by witch doctor in Maharashtra

14-yr-old boy allegedly beaten to death by witch doctor in Maharashtra

Posted on May 24, 2023

Aryan Deepak Landge : 14-year-old boy allegedly beaten to death by witch doctor in Maharashtra

A 14-year-old boy from Sangli district in Maharashtra passed away after allegedly being severely beaten by a witch doctor who claimed he was possessed, according to an official. Aryan Deepak Landge died on May 20, but the incident only came to light after anti-superstition activists approached the police. Landge’s family sought help from the witch doctor, Appasaheb Kamble, after he had a fever for several days and received no relief from treatment. Kamble claimed Landge was possessed by a demon and needed to be beaten to drive it away. However, Landge’s injuries were so severe that he died during treatment at a hospital in Miraj. Police have registered a Zero FIR against Kamble under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (causing death by negligence) as there is no anti-superstition legislation in Karnataka, where the incident took place. The case will be investigated by the Karnataka police.

News Source : Hindustan Times

  1. Witch doctor exorcism death
  2. Sangli demon expulsion tragedy
  3. Maharashtra spiritual healer negligence
  4. Teen death due to traditional healing
  5. Fatal consequences of witchcraft in India
Post Views: 13

Leave a Reply