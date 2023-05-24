14-yr-old boy allegedly beaten to death by witch doctor in Maharashtra

Aryan Deepak Landge : 14-year-old boy allegedly beaten to death by witch doctor in Maharashtra

A 14-year-old boy from Sangli district in Maharashtra passed away after allegedly being severely beaten by a witch doctor who claimed he was possessed, according to an official. Aryan Deepak Landge died on May 20, but the incident only came to light after anti-superstition activists approached the police. Landge’s family sought help from the witch doctor, Appasaheb Kamble, after he had a fever for several days and received no relief from treatment. Kamble claimed Landge was possessed by a demon and needed to be beaten to drive it away. However, Landge’s injuries were so severe that he died during treatment at a hospital in Miraj. Police have registered a Zero FIR against Kamble under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (causing death by negligence) as there is no anti-superstition legislation in Karnataka, where the incident took place. The case will be investigated by the Karnataka police.

News Source : Hindustan Times

