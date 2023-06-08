140 killed on Victorian roads, police urge drivers to take care over long weekend

“Victorian road fatalities” : 140 killed on Victorian roads, police urge extra care over long weekend

Police in Victoria are urging drivers to exercise caution on the roads during the King’s Birthday long weekend, following a surge in road fatalities this year. The number of lives lost on Victorian roads has risen by 35% compared to the same period last year, with at least 140 people having been killed so far. The increase has been attributed to excessive speed and distracted driving, with nearly 30 people having been killed on Victorian roads in May alone. Police will be stepping up their road safety efforts across the state from Friday in an attempt to reduce road trauma, with a focus on seatbelt non-compliance, disobeying traffic signs, and unauthorised driving. The operation, known as Operation Regal, will target major roads and highways during the long weekend, which has been identified as a high-risk period on state roads.

