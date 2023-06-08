“140 people killed on Victorian roads this year, police urge caution over long weekend”

Victoria road fatalities : 140 killed on Victorian roads this year, police urge extra care over long weekend

This year, at least 140 people have lost their lives on the roads in Victoria, which is the highest number in 16 years. Police are urging drivers to be careful during the King’s Birthday long weekend and will be increasing road safety efforts across the state from Friday. The number of fatalities has increased by 35% compared to the same period last year, with excessive speed and distracted driving being blamed for the surge. In May alone, nearly 30 people were killed on Victorian roads, which is more than double the number from the same month last year. There have been 111 single-vehicle fatalities, eight double fatalities, two quadruple fatalities, and one quintuple fatality since January, compared to 101 single-vehicle fatalities and only one double fatality at this time last year. Passenger deaths have increased by 255% to 32 from nine in 2022, while driver fatalities have increased by 56% to 69 from 44 last year. Contributing factors to the increase include seatbelt non-compliance, disobeying traffic signs, and unauthorised driving. Operation Regal, a road safety blitz, will take place this long weekend, and officers will be focusing on major roads and highways. Long weekends are known to be high-risk periods on state roads, and wintry weather can make collisions more likely, with slippery roads and poor visibility. During a similar operation last year, police issued more than 5000 infringement notices, with more than 40% of them being for motorists caught speeding, and 372 for drink- and drug-driving offences.

News Source : PerthNow

