“14th Amendment question”: Biden Raises Concerns About the 14th Amendment

President Biden Considers Invoking 14th Amendment to Raise Debt Ceiling

During a press conference in Hiroshima, Japan, President Biden stated that he has the authority to invoke the 14th Amendment to raise the debt ceiling without congressional approval. However, he also acknowledged that this could lead to problems, including the possibility of defaulting on the debt.

Unresolved Questions

The president stated that the question of whether the 14th Amendment could be invoked in time to avoid default and whether it would withstand legal challenges is unresolved. He expressed confidence that the four congressional leaders had assured him that there would be no default, so he did not expect to have to take this step.

Legal Uncertainty

The use of the 14th Amendment to raise the debt ceiling could spark a long court fight. Republicans have already expressed their opposition to the idea, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has also expressed reluctance. She stated on NBC’s Meet the Press that it doesn’t seem like an appropriate measure given the legal uncertainty around it and the tight time frame they’re on.

Resuming Talks

President Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have agreed to resume their talks on the debt ceiling on Monday after the president returns from the G7 summit. Their aides were scheduled to meet on Sunday evening to continue discussions.

Conclusion

The possibility of invoking the 14th Amendment to raise the debt ceiling remains a contentious issue. While President Biden has the authority to take this step, its legality and effectiveness are uncertain. Republicans and Treasury Secretary Yellen have already expressed their opposition to the idea, and it remains to be seen whether it will become a viable option to avoid defaulting on the debt.

News Source : Bob Cronin

Source Link :Biden Has Question About 14th Amendment/