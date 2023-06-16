15 dead, 10 injured in bus-truck crash near Carberry, Manitoba, leaving families in Dauphin waiting for news of loved ones

“Dauphin bus crash victim families” : 15 dead, 10 injured in bus-semi-truck crash near Carberry, Manitoba – families in Dauphin await news of loved ones

After a tragic collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, 15 people lost their lives and 10 were hospitalized. The bus involved was carrying mostly seniors from Dauphin and the surrounding area on their way to Sand Hills Casino in Carberry. Family members in Dauphin anxiously waited for news about their loved ones, many fearing the worst. The Lutheran Church in Dauphin set up a family support center to provide assistance to grieving families. Dauphin City Hall flew flags at half-mast and urged affected families to contact the support center with any questions. The City of Dauphin expressed their condolences to the families affected by the tragic accident and thanked emergency personnel from Carberry and surrounding areas who attended the scene. Mayor David Bosiak declined to comment on the tragedy but plans to speak on Friday.

Read Full story : Manitoba crash: Family of victims await news /

News Source : Winnipeg

Manitoba crash victims Family of Manitoba crash victims Manitoba accident news Manitoba car crash updates Manitoba highway safety