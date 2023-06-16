15 killed in bus crash near Carberry, including mostly seniors from Dauphin area

Dauphin bus crash victims : 15 killed in bus crash near Carberry, including mostly seniors from Dauphin, Manitoba

A bus crash near the town of Carberry, west of Winnipeg, has left 15 people dead and 10 others hospitalized, according to reports. The group, mostly seniors, was en route to a casino when the bus collided with a semi-trailer. Authorities are working to identify the victims and notify their families. The drivers of the bus and truck are among the survivors. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and criminal charges are possible. Dauphin Mayor David Bosiak said the tragedy has shocked the community, as everyone in the city knows someone who was on the bus.

News Source : CP24

