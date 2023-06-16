15 killed in Manitoba bus-truck crash, victims’ identities unknown

Manitoba bus crash victim names : 15 killed in Canada bus-truck crash, names of victims unknown

Police in Manitoba, Canada are working to identify the 15 people who died in a collision between a truck and a bus. The crash occurred near the town of Carberry, 170km west of Winnipeg, and the bus, which was carrying mostly elderly passengers, was burnt to a shell. Flags at the legislative building are flying at half-mast in tribute to the victims. Police have yet to confirm the next of kin and are reviewing videos taken by witnesses. Both drivers survived the crash but have yet to speak to investigators. The incident is one of the worst road crashes in Canada in recent times, since 16 people died in a similar incident in Saskatchewan in 2018.

