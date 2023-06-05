15-tonne humpback whale found dead on NSW Mid North Coast beach

humpback whale : Juvenile humpback whale found dead at Lighthouse Beach, NSW Mid North Coast

A humpback whale weighing 15 tonnes was discovered dead by a local walker on Lighthouse Beach near Lake Cathie in NSW Mid North Coast. Authorities are working to remove the remains as the cause of death is unknown. National Parks and Wildlife Service is collaborating with the Port Macquarie Hastings Council to carry out the removal process. It is expected that up to 40,000 humpbacks will migrate to warmer waters over the next few months, and a small-scale mortality rate is anticipated. The beach will remain closed until further notice, and the council has advised the public to avoid the area.

News Source : Luisa Rubbo,Sandra D Moon

