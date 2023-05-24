15-year-old boy apprehended after shooting at victim in Southeast D.C.

15-year-old suspect : 15-year-old boy apprehended for shooting at victim and hitting their car in Southeast D.C.

In Southeast D.C., a 15-year-old boy was apprehended after firing a gun at a victim and striking their car. The incident occurred on Monday at 4:17 p.m. on Bruce Place. The suspect approached the victim, who was inside their vehicle at the time. The teenager then proceeded to take out a firearm and shoot at the victim, hitting their car. Upon arriving at the scene, officers took the suspect into custody and found a gun. The Metropolitan Police Department charged the boy with assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a pistol without a license. Due to his age, the suspect’s identity remains undisclosed. Detectives have yet to reveal any information regarding the relationship between the victim and the suspect or what led up to the shooting. Furthermore, a federal judge ordered a 19-year-old man who drove a U-Haul into a White House barricade on Monday night to be held pending trial, citing his alleged threats and violent crime as a flight risk.

News Source : Samantha Gilstrap

