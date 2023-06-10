15-year-old boy arrested in connection with fatal shooting of veteran in Orlando

Angela Washington : 15-year-old boy arrested for fatally shooting veteran in Orlando

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm for allegedly fatally shooting a military veteran in Signal Hill earlier this year. The Orlando Police Department identified Samuel Stevens as the suspect in the death of 60-year-old Angela Washington, who was shot on the evening of February 7th while passing through a group of young men outside of an Orlando shopping plaza. The shooter fled in a sedan after leaving Washington on the sidewalk. Despite efforts to save her life, she later died from her injuries. Investigators do not believe that Washington was the intended target of the shooting. In March, a reward of up to $10,000 was announced for tips leading to an arrest in the case. Orlando police announced Stevens’ arrest in a news release on Friday.

News Source : Brandon Hogan

