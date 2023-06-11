15-year-old boy dies after falling off mango tree in Ballia village

Chandrajeet (victim) : Boy dies falling off mango tree in Ballia village, victim identified as Chandrajeet
A news report stated that a teenage boy from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh passed away after falling from a mango tree in a nearby village called Kathura. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon and was reported to the Rasra police station. The deceased was identified as Chandrajeet and his body was sent for a post-mortem examination by the authorities.
News Source : PTI
