15-year-old boy dies after falling off mango tree in Ballia village

Posted on June 11, 2023

Chandrajeet (victim) : Boy dies falling off mango tree in Ballia village, victim identified as Chandrajeet

A news report stated that a teenage boy from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh passed away after falling from a mango tree in a nearby village called Kathura. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon and was reported to the Rasra police station. The deceased was identified as Chandrajeet and his body was sent for a post-mortem examination by the authorities.

News Source : PTI

