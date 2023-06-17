15-year-old boy dies after road traffic collision in Appleby, suspect arrested

15-year-old boy road traffic collision victim Appleby : 15-year-old victim dies after road traffic collision in Appleby, suspect arrested

A 15-year-old boy who was involved in a road traffic collision in Appleby on June 9 has died, according to a police spokesperson. The teenager passed away on June 15 in hospital. An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of how the boy came to be injured. A man was arrested on June 11 on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, but has since been released under investigation.

