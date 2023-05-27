15-year-old boy drowns in Madanayakanahalli recreation club pool, manager arrested for negligence

“Danush drowning incident” : 15-year-old Danush drowns in recreation club pool, manager arrested

A recreation club in Madanayakanahalli witnessed a tragic incident on Saturday morning when a 15-year-old boy named Danush drowned in the club’s swimming pool. Danush was a resident of Madanayakanahalli and a student of a government school. He had gone for a swim with a few friends when the incident occurred around 10:30 am at the RD Recreation Club. Despite being informed about the low water level in the pool, Danush jumped in, unaware that he didn’t know how to swim. His friends were unaware of his inability to swim and did not check on him. After realizing that Danush was missing, they raised an alarm, and someone found him unconscious in the pool. Danush was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Danush was the son of a daily wage couple, and his family alleged negligence on the part of the pool management. They staged a protest demanding compensation. The police arrested the manager of the club on charges of death due to negligence for further investigations.

News Source : The_Hindu

